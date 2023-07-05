Police: 14-Year-Old 'Accidentally Shoots' 12-Year-Old Brother In Choctaw

-

Choctaw Police said a 12-year-old boy was responsive after he was accidentally shot by his 14-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw.

The shooting happened at the Walmart near Northeast 23rd Street and North Henney Road. The 911 call was made at around 2 p.m., Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said.

The 14-year-old accidentally shot his 12-year-old brother once in the chest while they were inside a minivan in the parking lot, Marshall said. The victim was talking when first responders arrived and was taken to the OU trauma center for surgery. As of Tuesday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

Marshall said the boys are relatives of an Oklahoma City Police Department employee. However, it was unclear if the gun was a service weapon. Marshall said the gun was inside the vehicle, but its exact origin was under investigation.

"Apparently, an adult was inside shopping. Once the shooting occurred, the 14-year-old called and came out,” Marshall said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department employee related to the boys was not at the Walmart when the shooting happened, investigators said. Rather, the children were with another relative.

The investigation remains ongoing.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police initially told News 9 that the victim was an 8-year-old, but they have since clarified that the victim is 12.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.