$5 Million In ARPA Funding Distributed To Oklahoma Co. Nonprofits

Nearly $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were distributed Monday to local nonprofits and businesses in Oklahoma County.

"Each of the three commissioners got 1.6 million dollars to put into their district," Oklahoma District 1 County Commissioner Carrie Blumert said. "So, a total of $5 million was invested today across the county."

The funds were solely aimed at supporting local nonprofits and community outreach.

"I felt like the best way to spend COVID relief money was on those human needs," Blumert said.

Blumert asked herself a few questions:

"What is the best way to spend this money? What are the greatest needs?” Blumert said. “Housing came up over and over, mental health services, diversion from jail and prison."

Several organizations fit the ticket for part of her $1.6 million.

"It's been a long time coming to allocate these funds out into the community," Blumert said.

Though these funds are being scattered across Oklahoma City, one organization stuck out to Blumert.

“One of them in particular, ReMerge, helps moms who are facing prison time for nonviolent offenses," Blumert said.

ReMerge is a unique prison diversion program in the metro.

"When a mom comes in, she gets medical treatment, physical treatment, parenting skills, education and employment," ReMerge Executive Director Jenna Morey said. "We are working with her to restore her life."

In certain cases, women with children can complete their two-year rehabilitation program in place of going to jail. This is a mission Blumert is touched by.

"It's because it works,” the commissioner said. “And it gives these moms a completely new life.”

Commissioner Blumert allocated $500,000 to ReMerge, the largest sum of any of the organizations on her list.

"This funding is going to help our goal of getting more women out of Oklahoma County Jail and into our program and getting the treatment they need," More said.

But Blumert said ReMerge is just one of many organizations making an impact.

"My hope is we can do even more because over 140 groups applied for funding and today, we only awarded sixteen," she said.

Below is a list of where else the funds were allocated, according to Commissioners Blumert and Brian Maughan:

District 1:

RestoreOKC’s Culture of Health program. Urban League’s OKC Minority Business Assistance Program NE OKC Renaissance’s PlaceKeepers Real Estate Development Training Program ReMerge’s Diversion Program Expansion Community Health Centers of Oklahoma’s Highland Park Family Medical Center in Midwest City City Care’s Supportive Services for Individuals Transitioning out of Homelessness CARE Center’s Victim Services Project Allied Arts and its Partner Agencies Regional Food Bank’s Nourishing Oklahoma County program





District 2: