Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Shooting In SW OKC Parking Lot, Pursuit Ending In Moore

Police are investigating what prompted a shooting in a metro parking lot over the weekend. Oklahoma City Police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting after a brief pursuit that ended in Moore.

Police were called to the Walmart on Interstate 240 and Santa Fe Avenue Saturday morning by a grandmother reporting someone was shooting at her grandson.

A Walmart employee also witnessed the shooting and told officers she saw the driver of a white car holding a gun out the window.

Just as officers arrived, they were pointed to the white car leaving the store's parking lot. The suspects sped away and started a pursuit with officers.

Police said at one point the suspects were driving the wrong way on the I-35 Service Road towards Moore. The suspects eventually stopped near a park in Moore.

“There were two suspects in that vehicle. Both of them surrendered to police at that time. It’s unclear what led to this shooting,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “The victims apparently at least claimed they did not know these people at all. Weren’t clear as to why it was happening.”

Police arrested 18-year-old Ricardo Cruz and a 17-year-old male.

Officers later found a bullet casing and a live round in the Walmart parking lot. Police said no one was injured. Officers did not find the gun used in the shooting and believe the suspects threw it out of the car during the pursuit.