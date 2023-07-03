Multi-Vehicle Crash, Overturned Mobile Home Cause Traffic Backup Near Okarche

Monday, July 3rd 2023, 12:14 pm
A multi-vehicle crash and an overturned mobile home caused a traffic backup Monday near Okarche.
The crash happened near the Northwest Expressway and North Radio Road.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that a semi hit the mobile home trailer, causing it to overturn.
Troopers said several vehicles came to a stop when an OHP vehicle became involved in a crash near the overturned mobile home.
A trooper and another driver were transported to the hospital, OHP said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
July 3rd, 2023
July 3rd, 2023
July 3rd, 2023
July 3rd, 2023