Hour-Long Standoff At OKC Adventure Park Ends With Man In Custody

By: News 9

Standoff Stemming From Mental Health Crisis Ends With Man In Custody, OCPD Says

An hour-long standoff that happened Sunday at an Oklahoma City adventure park ended with a man in custody.

An Oklahoma City Police Department report said officers responded to the scene at Riversport OKC in reference to a disturbance.

Police said when they responded to the scene, they found a man, James Keenan, inside the main building of the White Water Center with a metal object up to his neck.

Keenan was holding what appeared to be a gun in one hand and a cell phone in the other, police said.

The report said that Keenan was on the phone with the VA crisis hotline at the time.

Police said they gave Keenan multiple demands to drop the gun as other officers attempted to evacuate pedestrians and staff who were inside of the building.

After about an hour of conversations between police and Keenan, he put the gun down and was taken into custody.

Police said Keenan seemed to have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Keenan was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before being booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.