'Break Down Barriers': National Champion Women's Football Team Hopes To Inspire Others

After an undefeated season, a local women's tackle football team is asking the community for help as they chase a national title for the second consecutive year.

But some of the players on the OKC Lady Force say their team is about more than just football. They have their sights set on back-to-back national championships, but their ultimate goal is to show women that they belong on this field.

"We're all women," says Chelsey Dorrough. "We're athletes.”

And they tackle the game at full force.

"It is real football. It's full contact, nothing fake about it,” says Chelsey. “We hit hard, we lay people out, we score touchdowns. It's the real deal."

A dream come true for Shabria Irby, she says.

"Not only that, but to inspire,” she says. “To inspire young women that we can do this as well."

She says there's not always a space for women in football.

"Most of them have wanted to play football for a long time but that wasn't an option that was really provided for us," says Shabria.

At least, it wasn’t an option until the OKC Lady Force.

“We have a good time, we love it out here, we love each other, and we've always got each other’s backs," says Chelsey.

And it's about more than championship rings.

"It's for every little girl in the stands looking up to us, every little girl who's seeing clips of us and every little girl who wants to break down barriers," says Chelsey.

And it starts with breaking down plays.

"We plan to win, we plan to be national champions,” she says. “Simple as that."

"Oh yes,” Shabria agrees, “As a football team that's your goal every year."

And the road to back to back championships is taking them to Canton, Ohio.

"It's expensive to go and we pay to play," Chelsey explains.

So, they need a little help from the community they represent.

"It means everything,” says Shabria. "This is huge. A lot of women dream about this moment."

If you want to support the OKC Lady Force as they chase a championship you have four options:

Donate via Cash App: $LadyForce2023 Donate to the team or sponsor a player at okcladyforce.com/ Make a donation for their journey to Canton via their fundraising campaign: okclf.betterworld.org/campaigns/road-to-canton

Companies and business owners can become a team sponsor via Sporfie.

