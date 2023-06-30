Norman Veteran Center Hosting Day Of Honor To Recognize WWII Veterans


Friday, June 30th 2023, 10:21 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Norman Veteran Center is hosting a Navy Day of Honor on Friday to recognize 14 World War Two veterans who live at the Norman Home.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with a procession and the posting of colors.

Then, veterans will be introduced and will share their life stories.

United States Navy Vice Admiral Jeffery Trussler will give a keynote address before a coining ceremony.

The event is set to end at 11:30 a.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023