Norman Veteran Center Hosting Day Of Honor To Recognize WWII Veterans

Friday, June 30th 2023, 10:21 am
The Norman Veteran Center is hosting a Navy Day of Honor on Friday to recognize 14 World War Two veterans who live at the Norman Home.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with a procession and the posting of colors.
Then, veterans will be introduced and will share their life stories.
United States Navy Vice Admiral Jeffery Trussler will give a keynote address before a coining ceremony.
The event is set to end at 11:30 a.m.
