Norman Veteran Center Hosting Day Of Honor To Recognize WWII Veterans

By: News 9

The Norman Veteran Center is hosting a Navy Day of Honor on Friday to recognize 14 World War Two veterans who live at the Norman Home.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with a procession and the posting of colors.

Then, veterans will be introduced and will share their life stories.

United States Navy Vice Admiral Jeffery Trussler will give a keynote address before a coining ceremony.

The event is set to end at 11:30 a.m.