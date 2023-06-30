270,000 Oklahomans Losing Medicaid Coverage

Oklahoma is currently unenrolling more than 270,000 people from its state Medicaid program.

Nationally, 15 million people are going through a similar experience. Extended coverage made available during the COVID-19 public health emergency has dried up.

“As of today, we’ve disenrolled about 54,000,” said Kevin Corbett, Oklahoma Secretary of Health and CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “So, on July 1, in just a couple days, we’ll disenroll probably another 35,000 members.”

The disenrollment period is happening across nine months, and began in May. Corbett said his team is aware of the downsides terminating coverage can have on vulnerable populations.

He said those losing their coverage receive a notice at 45 days and 10 days out from their termination date. He also said the amount of people losing their coverage depends on the most recent information the state has.

That means some people may still be eligible, but just need to reapply and update their information.

“We looked to make sure we understood what each individual’s circumstances were,” he said. “The whole point of this whole process is to make sure we maintain coverage for those who are eligible.”

For many, he said the reason for disenrollment is because their income now exceeds the limit typically followed by the Medicaid program.

However, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has emphasized a special enrollment period available on healthcare.gov for those caught in limbo without coverage.

Corbett also said if your employment status has changed, it is worth asking if you can enroll in your employer’s program.