Improving Metro Community's Food Security: 8th Street Urban Farm And SSM Join Forces

-

The 8th Street Urban Farm in Oklahoma City partnered with SSM Saint Anthony Hospital to plant and produce fresh crops. The goal is to improve food insecurity within the metro community.

Evan Mosshart, lead farmer at 8th Street Urban Farm, said the project was three years in the making, and now they have three farms around Oklahoma City. Food is delivered weekly to SSM patients and food pantries in the metro.

“ It has been a blessing to do this, and I would love to start as many farms in the community as we can get people fed”, Mosshart said.

SSM Saint Anthony Hospital Vice President of Integration Andrew Ochs told News 9 staff are grateful for the project and are grateful to provide fresh produce for their patients.

“ We have been trying to tackle food insecurity and had to jump at this partnership. Everything that is growing here really does have health benefits for our patients and just to see our patients' faces light up when we come… not even with a box of non-perishable foods but with some leafy greens”, Ochs said.

Mosshart told News 9 over $50,000 worth of food has been distributed around the community.