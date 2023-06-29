Experience The Beloved Musical 'The Sound of Music' Live In Oklahoma City


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 10:43 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Sound of Music is coming to life right here in Oklahoma City!  

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved family-favorite musical returns in an all-new production featuring a 75-member cast and live orchestra.

Lyric Theatre staff said, Your spirits will soar to the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning score, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music.” Hailed as one of the world’s most beloved musicals and perfect for audiences of all ages! 

The Sound of Music is produced in collaboration with Canterbury Voices.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
