By: News 9

State Auditor Discusses Reported Mishandling Of $29 Million In COVID Relief Funds

A state audit of 2021 funding claims the state mishandled $29 million in COVID relief money.

Related: State Audit: $29 Million In Federal Funds Misspent In 2021

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, who is also the author of the report, joined News 9 to discuss the audit.

Read the full audit report by clicking here.