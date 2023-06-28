AAA Projecting Record Fourth Of July Travel Numbers

By: News 9

The American Automobile Association of Oklahoma is projecting record travel numbers for the 4th of July weekend, expecting over 50 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

AAA said in Oklahoma, 470,000 people are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home, an increase of nearly 4% compared to 2022.

Officials said 85% of that total is expected to drive, and more than 48,000 people are expected to fly.