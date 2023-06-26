Metro Father Facing Charges After Allegedly Assaulting 17-Year-Old

-

A metro father is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old at a family-friendly business. Authorities said Chad Hurt, 47, used a glass cup as a weapon and smashed it into the victim’s face.

The violent attack broke out at Hey Day Entertainment in Norman two weekends ago, according to police. Norman police said for unknown reasons Hurt confronted his daughter's ex-boyfriend.

“He approached a young male and had a verbal confrontation,” said Alexis White, Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Hurt grabbed a glass cup and hit the 17-year-old twice in the face. The second blow caused the glass to shatter and cut the teen's face deep enough to expose his cheekbone. News 9 had to blur the photo due to the graphic injury. The victim was taken by ambulance to OU Children's Hospital for surgery.

“Mr. Hurt then left and another one of the witnesses followed him out and they had a confrontation where Mr. Hurt punched this kid in the face,” said White. “And left before the police arrived.”

The Cleveland County District Attorney charged Hurt for assaulting two juveniles and issued a warrant for his arrest.

“The defendant Mr. Hurt did appear in front of a judge with his defense attorney and did ask for a personal recognizance bond,” said White. “Which means he could post bond of no monetary value. We asked for a $75,000 bond and that was what the judge administered to him.”

Hurt bonded out of the Cleveland County jail last week. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.