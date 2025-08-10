Body found on Edmond roadway, police investigating

Edmond police are investigating after an officer found a body on a roadway near 15th Street and Air Depot early Saturday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Edmond police are investigating after a discovery was made on a city street early Saturday morning.

Officers say a patrol officer found a body in the road near 15th Street and Air Depot around dawn Saturday.

Investigators closed the area for several hours while processing the scene.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to release additional details, including the person’s identity or cause of death.