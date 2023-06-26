Harper County Sheriff's Office, Injured Deputy Receive Medal Of Valor In Surprise Announcement

By: News 9

Harper County deputy Travis Painter, who was injured in a shooting last November, was recognized on Saturday night.

The county's sheriff's office awarded Painter and two other deputies with the Medals of Valor for responding to an active gunman at a nursing home in the county on November 24.

Painter was also awarded a Purple Heart for being shot during the incident.

"His recovery has come farther and much faster than his medical professionals thought possible," said Harper County Sheriff Clif Brinson.

Painter initially faced fears his leg might be amputated. But, doctors at OU saved his leg and worked with him to recover.

He is currently in physical therapy and back to work but is on desk duty for now.

Governor Kevin Stitt took note of the deputy's actions during the shooting.

"Your unwavering courage and heroism have left a lasting impact on our state and our hearts," Stitt said.

Stitt announced via a video during the recognition ceremony that he declared November 24 as Harper County Hero's Day.

"So that your remarkable bravery is forever engrained into the history of our state."

Sheriff Brinson said all the recognition was well-received by his deputies. Some, he said, became emotional.