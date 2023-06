By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Garvin County.

Officials say 48-year-old Mary Fulton went off the road and hit a guardrail before the car rolled.

Troopers said it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, just five miles south of Maysville near State Highway 74 and County Road 1570.

Investigators say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.