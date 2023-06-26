By: News 9

2-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Shooting Self In Leg In Oklahoma City; No Arrests Made

A two-year-old boy was shot in the leg after getting ahold of a weapon Saturday in SE Oklahoma City, police confirmed.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the call came in at an apartment near SE 29th and the I-35 service road.

Police say the child has non-life-threatening injuries and has been sent to the hospital.

OCPD conducted several interviews during an investigation and said no charges will be made. No persons were taken into custody.

It's unclear what exactly led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.