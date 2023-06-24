By: News 9

Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot By Enid Police During Warrant Arrest

Enid Police are investigating an officer involved shooting Saturday morning.

The Enid Police Department arrived at Chisholm Trail Motel to serve two felony arrest warrants when 27-year-old Dominique Terry Jackson rushed officers with a knife and was shot several times.

According to police, Jackson was wanted out of Grant County for failure to appear incases of lewd molestation and forcible sodomy.

Police said officers began life-saving measures before Jackson was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

