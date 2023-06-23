Norman Man From Matador Says Brother Survived Deadly Tornado

-

A Norman man who grew up in Matador, Texas, said his brother survived the deadly tornado that devastated the small town.

The tornado killed four people when it tore through Matador Wednesday night, destroying numerous homes, businesses and vehicles.

Among the people who died was a woman who was buried in the debris of her collapsed home. News 9 Stormtrackers Val and Amy Castor helped the victim's husband dig her out.

James Jackson, who grew up in Matador, watched the Castors via a News 9 livestream Wednesday night as they tried to rescue the woman.

"That made me sad," said Jackson, who knew the victim. "And then I saw the damage had been done around town. They showed different damage done. The hotel is gone. The motel's gone. The cafe that I used to as a kid going to drink Coke all the time (is gone)."

Jackson said his family has been living in Matador for a century. His father was Matador's city manager for 25 years. In fact, Jackson attended a family reunion in the town a little over a year ago.

"I was shocked," Jackson said of the tornado damage. "I mean, you know, I grew up in that little town. I got a lot of friends there. I have a brother there."

Jackson's brother, Donnie Jackson, is the only member of the family who still lives in Matador. He was in town when the tornado approached, so he took shelter in a closet.

"Like a freight train," Donnie Jackson recalled. "I was scared."

Donnie Jackson said he also personally knew the woman who the Castors tried to save.

"She taught my son in school," he said. "It shocks you, you know? 'Bout all I can say."

James Jackson said in addition to the tornado destroying many landmarks in Matador, homes more than a century old were lost as well. Despite the devastation, he believes the tight-knit community will persevere.

"They'll come back. They'll be back. Yes, they will," said James Jackson. "They did it in 1984 (when another tornado hit) so they'll do it again"