By: News 9

One of the top five largest playgrounds in the state is set to open in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The $3.6 million state of the art park is called Kid Space and it spans 7.6 acres.

The park has a ninja challenge course, 40-yard dash, pickleball courts and so much more.

The grand opening is Friday at 3:00 p.m.

There will be prizes, food trucks and a snow cone truck.