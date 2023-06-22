News 9 Storm Trackers Act As First Responders After Deadly Texas Tornado

-

News 9’s Storm Trackers were on the ground as a massive tornado hit Matador, Texas Wednesday night, about 90 miles southwest of Altus.

Val and Amy Castor spent most of their time in Texas.

“When we were in Matador and the tornado went through and we were turning around to look at damage all of a sudden, bam, and we just started getting smacked,” Val said.

He said this is the second time this week he's had to get his window replaced.

There were more than three tornadoes Wednesday night. Four people were killed, and several others were injured.

“We moved on to the next area and started yelling hello is anybody here and in the distance, you hear someone,” Val said.

The Castors came across a man on top of a pile of rubble which once was his house.

“I'm like, ‘Are you okay, we're here to help,’ and he said, ‘I’m okay, but it's my wife,” Val said.

Castor helped the man move debris to get to his wife, but she didn't make it.

The job title might be storm chaser, but for Val and our Jeromy Carter many times they act as first responders.

Carter pulled an injured man from debris and got him to an ambulance. Castor said it's just part of their jobs to keep people informed and safe.