NBA teams are taking part in the draft Thursday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two picks this year: the 12th and 50th.

Experts believe Oklahoma City will snatch up Michigan's Kobe Bufkin.

Several other players have also been linked to the Thunder, including Victor Wembanyama from France, Grady Dick from Kansas and Baylor's Keyonte George.

The draft starts at 7 p.m.