9 To Know: Titanic Submarine Search, NBA Draft, Fatal Texas Tornado

By: News 9

Here are the nine stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world.

9 -- The City of Moore has a new 911 dispatch system they said will help save time during an emergency. It will help dispatchers ask callers a series of questions to identify their emergency.

8 -- The U.S. House votes along party lines to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff. The resolution claims Schiff held positions of power during Donald Trump's presidency and "abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia."

7 -- A federal judge in Florida sets a tentative trial date in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump. He's due in court August 14th on 37 federal counts.

6 -- A Durant student-teacher charged with raping a 14-year-old student will stand trial in tribal court. Ryan Capps was first charged by state prosecutors, before facing first degree rape charges in tribal court.

5 -- The NBA Draft begins today. At the moment, Oklahoma City owns the 12th and 50th pick, but that could change before the 7 o'clock draft tonight.

4 -- An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of murdering her three-year-old granddaughter is due in court this afternoon. Becky Vreeland is accused of killing Riley Nolan then placing her body in a trash can.

3 -- Acting Governor and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat tours Tulsa storm Damage, getting a first and look at the damage. More than 70,000 customers remain without power this morning.

2 -- Experts estimate the sub lost while touring the titanic wreckage has likely run out of oxygen. The five people on board were expected to run out of air between 5 and 7AM this morning. Search efforts continue.

1 -- At least Four people are dead in Matador, Texas after a violent tornado around 8 o'clock last night. News9 Storm Trackers were on the scene as the Tornado ripped through the small town 80 miles from the Oklahoma border.