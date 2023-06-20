Over 100,000 Affected As Crews Work To Restore Power Across Oklahoma

Tuesday, June 20th 2023, 4:50 am
Electric crews in Oklahoma are continuing to restore power to areas affected by storms over the weekend.
With temperatures rising as summer is set to begin on Wednesday, power companies said they are hoping to have electric services restored as soon as possible.
OG&E is reporting 18,113 customers are still without power, and OAEC are reporting 4,862.
PSO has the largest number of affected customers, with 135,589 as of Tuesday morning.
