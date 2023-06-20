Police Investigate Deadly Crash Near Lake Overholser

By: News 9

Police are investigating a deadly, single rollover crash near Lake Overholser on Monday night.

The incident happened near 9000 S. Overholser Rd. in Oklahoma City. Drivers should avoid that area while police investigate.

Police said a male driver was ejected from the car after rolling several times, and a passenger is being treated at a local hospital.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses, according to police, reported two cars racing when one of them lost control and crashed to avoid people on bicycles.

Police said signs of alcohol were present at the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.