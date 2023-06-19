Former Mustang Teacher Accused Of Raping Student Out On Bond


Monday, June 19th 2023, 5:28 pm

By: News 9


MUSTANG, Okla. -

A former Mustang teacher who is accused of raping a now-former student is out on bond.

Court records said Raymond Garner posted bond late last week.

He was arrested on February 1 after a victim came forward detailing a long-term unwanted relationship with Garner, Mustang Police said.

The investigation started in January when a school resource officer notified police about rumors involving Garner.

The rumors involved a science teacher and a student having sexual conduct "hundreds of times" between 2014-17. 

According to the OSBI, the alleged acts occurred both at the school and at Garner's home in Oklahoma City.

Garner's next court date is one month from Monday.
