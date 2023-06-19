Former Mustang Teacher Accused Of Raping Student Out On Bond

Monday, June 19th 2023, 5:28 pm
A former Mustang teacher who is accused of raping a now-former student is out on bond.
Related: New Charges Filed Against Former Mustang Teacher Accused Of Rape
Court records said Raymond Garner posted bond late last week.
Related: Documents: Former Mustang Teacher Accused Of Raping Former Student
Related: Mustang Teacher Arrested, Accused Of First-Degree Rape
He was arrested on February 1 after a victim came forward detailing a long-term unwanted relationship with Garner, Mustang Police said.
The investigation started in January when a school resource officer notified police about rumors involving Garner.
The rumors involved a science teacher and a student having sexual conduct "hundreds of times" between 2014-17.
According to the OSBI, the alleged acts occurred both at the school and at Garner's home in Oklahoma City.
Garner's next court date is one month from Monday.
June 19th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023