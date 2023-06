By: News 9

1 Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In NE Oklahoma City

-

One person was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near Northeast 122nd Street and North Eastern Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.