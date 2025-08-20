Multiple firefighting agencies battle Jones house fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning in Jones.

Wednesday, August 20th 2025, 8:57 am

By: Christian Hans


JONES, Okla. -

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning in Jones, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Edmond Fire Department were called at around 8:30 a.m. to a home along Happy Valley Drive near Northeast 150th Street.

Flames and smoke could be seen emanating from the home as firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters say the fire was largely located in the upstairs bedroom.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters say the person living in the home was not there at the time of the fire. A single dog inside the home has died as a result of the fire.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

