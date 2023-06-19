Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 18

Sunday, June 18th 2023, 8:10 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Oral Roberts Rally Attempt Comes Up Short In 5-4 Loss To Florida
Wyndham Clark Plays Big, Becomes Major Champion At U.S. Open
Oklahoma Football 2024 SEC Conference Schedule Reactions
Sooners DL Sees Major Changes In Month Of June
Who Will The OKC Thunder Take In The 2023 NBA Draft?
June 18th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023