Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 18

By: News On 6, News 9

-

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Oral Roberts Rally Attempt Comes Up Short In 5-4 Loss To Florida

Wyndham Clark Plays Big, Becomes Major Champion At U.S. Open

Oklahoma Football 2024 SEC Conference Schedule Reactions

Sooners DL Sees Major Changes In Month Of June

Viewer Question

Who Will The OKC Thunder Take In The 2023 NBA Draft?

Play The Percentages