OHP: 39-Year-Old Man Drowns In Lake Murray At Cedar Cove

By: News 9

A 39-year-old man drowned in Lake Murray on Saturday while helping an 11-year-old boy who was struggling to stay afloat, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Sam Callison of Yukon died at the Cedar Cove and his body was recovered Sunday morning.

According to OHP, Callison was on a raft with two children and an adult woman. They say the 11-year-old was holding on to a rope tied to the raft and began to struggle when it became untied.

Callison entered the water to help the child, who has not been identified, when he began to struggle as well.

OHP said the woman he was with jumped in and got the child and by the time she went back in the water to help, Callison hadn't surfaced.

Callison was not wearing a flotation device, OHP reports.

Callison's body was taken to a funeral home and evaluated by a medical examiner.