Recap: Severe Storms, Tornado Warnings In Oklahoma

By: News 9

Severe weather was again a possibility across Oklahoma Saturday with all modes of weather possible: damaging winds, big hail, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding.

Storms were expected to first develop in the northwest part of the state late Saturday afternoon and then expand and spread east during the evening.

A Tornado Watch was active for Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Cimarron, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties until 11 p.m.

The current timing for storms in the Oklahoma City metro area is late, like close to midnight.

