School Custodian Walking To Work Gets Car Thanks to Principal's Fundraiser

A principal has raised enough money to buy a car for her school's custodian after learning he was spending hours walking to work each day.

Troy Henderson said he has been the custodian at Fillmore Elementary in Oklahoma City for about a decade. In addition to being a hard worker, he's known for his positive attitude and for handing out Jolly Ranchers to students.

But a few months ago, Henderson said his car broke down. Initially, he had other people drive him to work. But that proved to be unreliable.

"Not everybody wants to get up at 5 o'clock in the morning to bring you to work," said Henderson.

Henderson, who lives in Moore, then began walking to and from work every day, a round trip of about five hours. He said he did that for a week.

"I was like, 'I'm going to work, regardless,'" said Henderson. "I got to be here for the kids."

After learning about this, Fillmore Elementary Principal Cindy Lang created a GoFundMe page to buy Henderson another car.

"He just is always happy and joyful and everyone loves him here. So when I heard that he had walked to work, I just couldn't stand that for him," said Lang.

As of Friday, Lang's fundraiser collected more than $11,000. A portion was used to buy Henderson a car and the remaining amount will be used for repairs, insurance, gas cards, vehicle registration and other necessities.

"If you look at the GoFundMe, some of our former students have donated even $5 because they love him so much," Lang said.

Henderson said he is so appreciative of Lang and the donors.

"There's no words to express how I feel," said Henderson. "I've been sleeping like a baby! No stress!"

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can click here. All contributions benefit Henderson.