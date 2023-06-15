Hard Work On The Hardwood: Oklahoman Coaches WNBA Team

There are only 12 professional women’s head coaches in the league and one of them is from Oklahoma.

Latricia Trammell is starting her first season as the head coach of the Dallas Wings.

Growing up in Seminole, Trammell knew what she wanted to be from an early age.

"I don't ever remember wanting to be something else," Trammell said.

Trammell's basketball journey is one of a little girl becoming a stellar high school and college athlete, and then a coach.

She first coached a JV team, then high school. She went on to coach at every level in college, except junior college and NCAA Division 3.

Trammell became an assistant with the L.A. Sparks and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA.

The power of persistence paid off with a phenomenal opportunity to become head coach of the Dallas Wings.

"I'm very grateful, humbled, and I definitely don't want to take this for granted," Trammell said.

She has high expectations for herself and the team. "It’s about winning championships, right?" she said.

Trammell knows a thing or two about winning championships. In just three years at Oklahoma City University, the team won back-to-back NAIA National Championships, and she was recognized as the National Coach of the Year both seasons.

Now, she’s putting the same determination and drive to work as the head coach of some of the top athletes in the world.

"If you asked me if I'd ever think there was a chance I'd be at the professional level? I'd say ‘you're dadgum right.' Because when you set your goals to something, your expectations, and do the right thing along the way, I think there's always going to be that opportunity," Trammell said.

Doing the right thing is something Trammell expects from her players.

"There's two things I've found in my 30 years of coaching, is one: I can't coach lazy; and two: I don't want to be average," Trammell said.

Trammell is certainly not average. She was one of the most successful high school players in Oklahoma history, setting a then-record for points in a game with 46, before there was a three-point line. She scored 40 or more points in 15 games.

Two ACL tears ended her college career, but started her on a path of coaching, which now has her working in Texas. But Oklahoma is always close to her heart.

"I love Oklahoma. That's home to me. It's made me who I am today," Trammell said. "It's a great place to grow up. It's a great place to live, and I thank them for my journey, because they're a part of this."

Trammell is quick to credit mentors, building relationships, and surrounding herself with talented people with much of her success.

Good coaches don't just win; they inspire. She wants her impact to be bigger than basketball.

Trammell wants to win but she also wants to build up her players, and the confidence of girls who will one day follow in her footsteps.

"Wherever you are, make it your big time,” Trammell said. “And this just happens to be mine, right now."