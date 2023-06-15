By: News 9

Child In Critical Condition After Falling Out Of Car In OKC

Oklahoma City Police responded near West Reno Avenue and North Rockwell Avenue where, police said, a child fell out of a car.

Authorities said the child managed to open the car door, causing them to fall out. The child was then hit by another car, according to police.

The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The age of the child has not yet been released.

