Community Rallies Around Farmer While Police Investigate Possible Herbicide Attack

-

Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture's Investigative Services Unit are investigating a possible herbicide attack at Ruzycki Farm in Choctaw, Oklahoma. A police report from the OKCPD lists it as potential “felony vandalism.”

The report also mentions a suspect, but all identifying information has been redacted.

“As I got up to the farm and looked a little closer, it stretched over the entirety of the farm,” Michael Ruzycki said about the damage. “It’s just a major devastation. It’s a hard hit. It hurts my heart.”

News 9’s crew also observed herbicide at a pasture down the street from the farm.

Despite the widespread wilted and dying plants, Ruzycki said most of his flowers were still standing. But, not knowing if they too would soon die, he invited the public to come make their own flower arrangements today. Some drove from as far as 30-minutes away after learning the news.

“We do have a bit of beauty left on the farm,” Ruzycki added.

Others showed up with donations to replace what was lost.

Kyle King, a neighbor, donated more than 70 of his own tomato plants.

“A little bit of kindness every now and then really goes a long way,” King said. “And I don’t need them!”

Ruzycki said samples of the herbicide have been sent off for testing and further investigation, and he expects an in-person visit from investigators with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture in the coming days.