A Vision For The Future: Chickasha Entrepreneur Plans To Revitalize The City

A California entrepreneur set his sights on Oklahoma, and has big plans to bring new life to a rural town.

Historic plans are being made in historic downtown Chickasha.

It’s revitalization led by California native, Chet Hitt.

“I’m the luckiest guy I know,” said Hitt.

While he grew up in Apple Valley, CA, he went to high school in his parents’ home town of Anadarko, Oklahoma.

Hitt says he was leaving a high school reunion last year when he made a stop in Chickasha. He didn’t look back.

“I want to try to preserve as much of the history of this town as I possibly can,” said Hitt.

He purchased the Savoy building, built in 1902.

“It’s going to be barbecue,” Hitt explained. “I’ve been on the Travel Channel with barbecue, so I’m going to try to do it again.”

That was with a restaurant in Arizona. This time, he hopes to do it with the restaurant on Chickasha Avenue.

Barbecue is not, however, what brought Hitt to the city.

“I came to Chickasha to build a distillery,” he said.

He plans to build it across the street from the future barbecue restaurant, beside a retail and coffee shop.

He acquired the old railroad depot to use as a banquet hall. The courtyard outside will be used for entertainment events.

City planners are working with Hitt as well on a proposed hotel on the fairgrounds and a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks.

The city plans to call all this new development, ‘Old Town.’

Hitt even bought the old grain elevator to expand parking and age whiskey.

The venture may be a bold move, but Hitt is confident you can’t get anywhere without boldness.

“I said who in their right mind would do this Leg Lamp,” he joked. “Who would have the guts to do something like that?”

He believed he found the right city to take on another bold vision.

“I think that he saw we were revitalizing buildings, remodeling. He saw our Leg Lamp and now with his vision he’s working hand in hand with other community leaders to make sure we have a really clear vision for the future,” said Economic Development Commission Director, Jim Cowan.

Cowan admits the lamp gets some criticism, but he’s thankful it’s here. He’s also thankful for the groundwork laid prior to this day.

“We’re not sitting back hoping something happens,” Cowan says. “We’re putting a plan in action.”

Hitt hopes to have his barbecue restaurant open by this November.