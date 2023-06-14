'We All Just Want To Take Care Of Each Other': Firefighter Comforts Child Involved In Semi Crash

A crash that pinned a car under a semi in Northeast OKC this morning sent five people to the hospital and one of them is in critical condition–but the crash led to a touching moment as one firefighter on scene went above and beyond his calling.

"Just a bit of a chaotic scene," Kameron Rosenau, a fire sergeant with OKC Fire, said.

An SUV was lodged into a semi-truck after it attempted to pass the truck which was making a wide right turn.

"When we arrived on scene, we treated everyone who needed medical attention," he said.

That included two adults and three children.

"Anytime you hear there's kids involved you just get a little bit more sense of urgency and seriousness," Rosenau said.

Our photographers caught a special moment where Rosenau comforts a little girl watching her mother be loaded into the ambulance.

"I just thought I’ve got a 6-year-old at home,” Rosenau said. “If the situation was us in this scene, I knew he'd be the exact same way and I would want someone to comfort him."

So, he did what any parent would do.

"Just let her know that everything was going to be okay and that we were all here to help," Rosenau said.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Cpt. John Chenoweth said this is not part of their training–it's just the right thing to do.

"Usually when you see us it's on your worst day or your worst moment," Chenoweth said.

But he said their first priority is always the people they serve, whatever their needs are.

"We love this community; we belong in this community,” Chenoweth said. "We're all humans at the end of the day. We all just want to take care of each other."

Chenoweth says the desire to help is the number one reason many of them join. For Rosenau it is second nature.

"I've got two kids at home and I always can see my kids in everyone else’s and I just always want to try and make kids feel as comfortable as I can," Rosenau said.