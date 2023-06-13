Upcoming Federal Grants Will Extend Rural Broadband In Oklahoma

-

The USDA Rural Development Office announced Monday new grants for Oklahoma intended to expand broadband in rural areas.

This round of funding stems from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which overall spreads $65 billion across the country to improve high-speed internet access.

“One of the things the president has charged the USDA with, is to ensure we’re putting the infrastructure in place that allows rural communities to remain competitive and be able to grow their economies,” Oklahoma State Director for the USDA Kenneth Corner said. “There’s more rounds coming.”

Likewise, spreading high-speed internet access is a priority for state leaders. The newly created Oklahoma Broadband Office is paying attention to areas of the state that would benefit from expanded broadband infrastructure.

“We realize there’s approximately 750,000 Oklahomans who don’t have high-speed internet, or not very good,” Mike Sanders, director of the broadband office, said.

Sanders maintains Oklahoma is the only state that has created a dedicated agency for expansion of broadband access. He said that the title is a nod to the state’s commitment to helping people in poorly connected communities.

“This is our infrastructure moment to deliver something that has been talked about for decades,” Sanders said.

On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt shared that he expects more funding to follow.

“Somewhere around $700 to $800 million dollars are going to be coming to our state,” Stitt said. “The vision is to have 95% high-speed connectivity all over our state by 2028.”