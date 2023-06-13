Authorities Respond To Semi Crash In Choctaw

Tuesday, June 13th 2023, 10:26 am
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Tuesday morning in Choctaw.
The crash happened near Interstate 40 and South Choctaw Road.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a truck that was carrying batteries hit a power line.
OCFD said the power line was resting on the cab of the truck.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
