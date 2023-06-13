By: News 9

Authorities Respond To Semi Crash In Choctaw

Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Tuesday morning in Choctaw.

The crash happened near Interstate 40 and South Choctaw Road.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a truck that was carrying batteries hit a power line.

OCFD said the power line was resting on the cab of the truck.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.