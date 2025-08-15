Oklahoma City woman wins News 9 Summer of Fun Giveaway, takes home 2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Taylor Webb from Oklahoma City was the lucky winner of News 9's Summer of Fun Giveaway. Taylor was able to drive home in her new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport on behalf of Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers

By: News 9

After receiving thousands of submissions, News 9 hosted the finale to its Summer of Fun Giveaway, where seven lucky finalists all had the chance to drive home in a brand-new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport.

The Summer of Fun grand prize giveaway winner was Taylor Webb from Oklahoma City.

Taylor said she was shocked after winning and had never won anything like this before.

Ben Hayes of the Oklahoma Ford Dealers Association handed the keys over to Taylor on behalf of all Ford dealers in the state.

The other contestants didn't walk away empty-handed. They each won a $1,000 gift certificate for use at any Ford dealer across the state, presented by News 9 and Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers.