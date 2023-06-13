FBI Assisting Investigation Into OKC Target Bomb Threat Emails

-

Investigators are still trying to figure out who sent threatening emails about bombs at several metro Target stores. Everything is back to normal at Target stores across Oklahoma City. However, several OKC stores were evacuated on Saturday due to bomb threats.

The FBI is looking into threatening emails sent to several media outlets. OCPD confirmed the emails and said they included threats about three bombs hidden at different stores and police would have to figure out where they were.

Police told News 9 in a statement on Monday the stores were evacuated for safety and officers didn’t find anything suspicious at any of the stores. A few shoppers told News 9 on Saturday they were happy about the police response.

“I would much rather them evacuate, give the all-clear rather than take some chance because you don’t know if it’s a prank. You don’t know if it’s real these days. Things are getting so crazy,” said Tim Croley, who spoke to News 9 on Saturday.

“I think it makes sense to take everything seriously,” said Andrew Schmohr, who spoke to News 9 on Saturday. “If it causes you to drive a little bit more, I guess that’s alright.”

Similar threats have been reported in other states across the country, where TV stations there receive emails referencing the retail chain's decision to remove or relocate LGBTQ collections celebrating Pride Month.

The FBI didn’t have anyone available to speak about their investigation tonight. However, a spokesperson said they are taking these threats seriously.