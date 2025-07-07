One man’s journey from 560 pounds to personal trainer

OKC man struggled with his weight, reaching up to 560 pounds. After losing 340 pounds he is now a personal trainer, helping others that are struggling with the challenges that he has overcome.

By: Mike Glover

“I’m extremely confident in myself. I’ve always loved me more than anybody,” said fitness trainer Elbert Myles.

At 5 feet 8 inches tall, Myles tipped the scales at 560 pounds.

“I got stuck; I kept losing and gaining the same 15 pounds. I was used to going to a big and tall store and finding my size and then finding what I wanted to wear,” said Myles

But then, while on vacation with his family, his legs simply could not withstand the weight, and he had to ask for the assistance of a wheelchair.

“It takes a lot to embarrass me, it takes a lot to make me feel bad, that was one of the first times, the few times in my life that I was embarrassed that my son had to push me around simply because I was so big,” said Myles.

It was that moment that brought Myles here to the gym training six, and sometimes seven days a week, determined to make a lifestyle change, but this time it would be permanent.

“I do strength training five days a week, Monday through Friday. Sometimes on Saturday, depending on the season, because I’m also a cyclist with Major Taylor Cycling of Oklahoma City. If it’s summertime like now, I’m on my bike,” said Myles.

He also doesn’t advocate a restrictive diet. What works for him is meal prep and portion control

“I still eat my oxtails; I still eat all of this. All the stuff that granny makes I still eat, I just eat smaller portions, because I can do that for a lifetime,” said Myles.

The results of his eight-year weight loss journey.

“Total weight loss is 340 pounds,” said Myles.

For Myles, his success started in the mind.

“I still have fat kid thought processes that the mindset I still have to train myself and work through,” said Myles.

Myles is now certified as a personal trainer, passionate about helping others who are facing the struggles that he has overcome.

“I know exactly where you are at, I know exactly what you’re feeling and exactly what you’re thinking because I’ve lived it,” said Myles.

And his motto for living it, it to celebrate victories not associated with pounds.

“Being able to cross my legs, all of those things are small non-scale victories that you have to relish in. How your clothes fit, being able to shop anywhere, all of that is non-scale victories that we also need to concentrate on,” said Myles.

Myles can be reached via his website at www.mylesmindsetptokc.com