Wynnewood Truck Driver Rescues Toddler Who Wandered Out Of Home

-

A truck driver rushed to keep a toddler safe after the boy wandered out of his home, walked several blocks, and crossed a pair of train tracks in Garvin County.

Wynnewood Police said on the morning of June 6, the boy, who is about 2 years old, pushed a battery-powered ride-on car to the front door of his home on Long Avenue. He then climbed onto the toy, unlocked the door and wandered out.

Police said the toddler walked about five to six blocks - even crossing a pair of railroad tracks - until he reached the intersection of Washita Avenue and Robert S. Kerr Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Rob Delaplain said he was driving his tractor-trailer through Wynnewood to pick up construction equipment. He was on Robert S. Kerr Boulevard turning onto Washita Avenue when he saw the toddler in the middle of Washita.

“He was wearing a diaper, in his nightshirt," Delaplain recalled. “He was walking toward me and we kind of locked eyes and I could tell it startled him and startled me.”

Delaplain said the toddler then turned around to run away.

“And he - little legs - he fell down," Delaplain said.

In response, Delaplain stopped his truck at the intersection to block traffic, turned on his blinkers, rushed to the boy and called 911.

“I just sat down with him," Delaplain said. "We just sat down in the street right there, just 'Criss-Cross Applesauce' and waited for Wynnewood Police Department.”

Delaplain said the toddler was quiet but appeared to be comfortable. He said officers arrived a few minutes later and reunited the boy with his family.

“I'm a parent," Delaplain said. "I was lying in bed. I couldn’t stop thinking about where did he - how far did he walk?"

Delaplain said the boy's mother later reached out to him.

“We got to chat a little bit. I told her it was an honor. 'From one parent to another, you’re doing a good job. Kids are going to do what kids do,'" Delaplain said.

Police said because the incident was an accident, no charges were pursued. The boy was not hurt.