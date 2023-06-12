Oklahomans Prepare For Statewide Elections


Monday, June 12th 2023, 9:39 am

By: News 9


Oklahomans will head to the voting booth on Tuesday to cast their ballot in several races across the state.

Norman residents will vote on a water bill rate increase, and county commissioner races in Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Logan, Dewey and McCurtain Counties are also going on.

In Blanchard, residents will vote on a 5% hotel tax to promote tourism, and Minco voters will decide a similar measure, with a 5% tax going to the city's general fund.
