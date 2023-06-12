Oklahoma Lawmakers Return To State Capitol For Special Session

Monday, June 12th 2023, 4:45 am
Oklahoma lawmakers will return to the state capitol for a special session on Monday, looking to put finishing touches on several issues.
During the special session, lawmakers will work on distributing American Rescue Plan Act funding and potentially overriding Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes of several bills.
Lawmakers also plan to discuss a tobacco compact extension with tribes that Gov. Stitt vetoed weeks ago.
June 12th, 2023
June 14th, 2023
June 14th, 2023
June 12th, 2023
June 28th, 2023