Oklahoma Lawmakers Return To State Capitol For Special Session


Monday, June 12th 2023, 4:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma lawmakers will return to the state capitol for a special session on Monday, looking to put finishing touches on several issues.

During the special session, lawmakers will work on distributing American Rescue Plan Act funding and potentially overriding Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes of several bills.

Lawmakers also plan to discuss a tobacco compact extension with tribes that Gov. Stitt vetoed weeks ago.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 12th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023