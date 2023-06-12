Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 11

Sunday, June 11th 2023, 10:52 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Blitz Reaction: Sooners Win 3rd Straight Title Over Florida State In WCWS
Dean Blevins Sits Down With OU Softball's Patty Gasso, Kinzie Hanson
OU Softball's Grace Lyons Caps Off Career With National Title
Nick Taylor Wins Canadian Open, First Canadian Champion Since 1954
Oral Roberts Defeats Oregon, Claiming Spot In College World Series For First Time Since 1978
