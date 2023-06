By: News 9, News On 6

Full Interview: Dean Blevins Sits Down With OU Softball's Patty Gasso, Kinzie Hansen

Legendary Sooners Coach Patty Gasso and national champion Kinzie Hansen sat down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins to discuss their run to a 3rd consecutive National Title.