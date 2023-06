By: News 9

Oklahoma Residents Cast Ballots In Local Races And Tax Issues

Oklahomans across the state will head to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballot in several races.

That includes commissioner races in Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Logan County and more.

A water rate increase will be on the ballot for Norman residents.

Residents in Blanchard will vote on a 5% hotel tax to promote tourism in the area.