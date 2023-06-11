OU Softball Celebrates National Championship, Athletic Director Announces Patty Gasso Statue


Saturday, June 10th 2023, 10:32 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The OU softball team celebrated it's third-straight National Championship on Saturday with Sooner Nation in Norman.

During the party, Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma Athletic Director, said legendary coach Patty Gasso would be immortalized with a statue on OU's campus.

As coach of the Sooners, Gasso has 7 national titles, 16 regular season conference titles, won National Coach of the Year 5 times and also has the longest winning streak in history, which is still active heading into the 2023-24 season.
