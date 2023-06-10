By: News 9

OU Softball Team Wins It All, Celebrations Follow

Sometimes in sports, the favorite doesn't win it all, but that line of thinking didn't seem likely with this OU Softball team.

They won they're 3rd straight National title last night in a 3-1 win over Florida State.

Back to back homeruns helped their cause, and the pitching of Jordy Bahl couldn't be touched.

Bahl was great all season long, named in the World Series Most Outstanding Players.

The post season plays on in Norman tomorrow at Marita Hynes Field.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the celebration begins at 6:30 p.m.

We'll hear from OU's Coach Gasso and the players after a remarkable 61-1 season.

Fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the national championship trophy.